A specialist firm which has seen significant growth through investment has won this year’s West Suffolk Business of the Year title.

Lark Technology Group, based in Woolpit, won the award in the medium to large business category, at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024.

The company established in 1989, specialises in industrial control, automation, and electrical installations.

It employs 48 skilled professionals and has achieved significant growth - with a turnover of £6.1m last year.

The company is recognised for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, fostering strong customer relationships and investing in employee development.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, Lark aims for further growth, targeting £10m in turnover within a decade.

Lark Technology Group with awards host, Becky Jago, and Steve Elsom, chair of West Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Mark Westley

It areas of expertise include project design and management, custom built panels, PLC and SCADA Systems, instrumentation & IS Systems, industrial and commercial cable installation, hazardous area & ATEX Installations, functional and machine safety systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting, inspection and testing and technical Support

For the Business of the Year category, judges were looking for an outstanding business whose growth, ambition and quality of management has enabled it to outperform its peers in a variety of areas including high level financial performance metrics, strategic planning, diversity and inclusion.

It could also include people development including training and wellbeing and community engagement including corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and corporate governance.

The medium to large category was open to entries from businesses with more than 10 employees, and sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards is now in it’s 13th year and has become one of the most important events in the business calendar.

More than 250 people attended the gala evening.

The awards this year is also raising money for mental health charity, Suffolk Mind.

