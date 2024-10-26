The former CEO of a Suffolk-based global ingredients manufacturer has been recognised with a lifetime achievement award.

Daemmon Reeve, who worked at Treatt Plc, based in Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds, for more than 30 years, 10 of those as CEO, was recognised for his contribution to the west Suffolk community at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024.

This award paid tribute to a business leader whose commitment to ethical leadership and social responsibility has significantly benefited local communities.

Mr Reeve rose from a young employee to company boss, where he integrated commercial success with a focus on employee well-being and community impact.

Under his leadership, Treatt adopted a purpose-driven strategy that balanced social good with business growth, solidifying its brand identity.

Mr Reeve was abroad at the time of the presentation and sent a video message for his west Suffolk business colleagues.

Chloe Ludkin, Treatt communications and engagement executive, collected the award on Daemmon Reeve’s behalf on awards night. Pictured with Becky Jago, awards host and Nic Rumsey, managing director, Jaynic. Picture: Mark Westley

Treatt Plc manufactures natural extracts and ingredients enjoyed by millions of people, every day.

The world's best flavour houses, beverage and consumer goods brands trust Treatt's team of innovative scientists and ground-breaking technologists to re-imagine what is possible.

Daemmon Reeve’s contributions earned him an honorary doctorate from the University of Suffolk in 2019.

His passion for people and dedication to making a difference, also extend to his role as a patron of Upbeat Heart Support.

Daemon Reeve, former CEO, Treatt Plc. Picture: Mark Westley

Known for mentoring and supporting others in the West Suffolk community, he left a lasting legacy.

His values of ethical practices and community engagement will continue to guide the company’s future, under the new leadership of David Shannon.

The Lifetime Acievement award recognises a business person whose culture and commercial principles are targeted at bringing a greater good and solving social challenges for our local communities.

Jaynic sponsored the Lifetime Achievement Award

The award is for those business people in West Suffolk that have made a positive difference to the area with pioneering ideas and approaches with a sustainable and lasting business model.

The award is sponsored by Jaynic, a leading land promotion and property development company with a transparent and professional approach covering the South and East of England.

Jaynic specialises in promoting land for residential and employment development through the planning process, the implementation of infrastructure and development of buildings on a speculative and bespoke basis.

It works closely with all landowners, councils, local communities and stakeholders to ensure that our projects create desirable and sustainable places for people to live and work.

It was the first year the award has been chosen from public nomination.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards, now in it’s 13th year, has become one of the most important events in the business calendar.

This year it was attended by around 250 people and attracted more than 200 entries.

The event also raised funds for Suffolk Mind, which supports mental health throughout the county.

