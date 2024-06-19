A person who goes that extra mile for their company or who has overcome obstacles to achieve great success.

This is what the judges will be seeking in the winner of this year’s Employee of the Year category, in the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards.

The awards this year will take place at the Apex, in Bury, on October 11.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024

The Employee of the Year is sponsored by West Suffolk College.

The college delivers a range of courses, including vocational and technical courses, apprenticeships and an array of higher-apprenticeships and bachelor’s degree courses accredited by the University of East Anglia

Nominees for this award will be an asset to their company and a role model to others within their organisation.

Phil Stittle, director of business development at West Suffolk College

Phil Stittle, West Suffolk College director of business development, said: “We have sponsored this category at the fantastic Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards for a number of years and we are incredibly proud to do so.

“I was born in Bury and know only too well that people prefer to quietly go about their business rather than shout loudly about their achievements.

“There is a reticence in most to shy away from the spotlight - but by sponsoring this award - we aim to celebrate the work of a few that has had an impact on so many.

“We are looking for a person who has gone the extra mile to achieve something amazing.

West Suffolk College is sponsoring the Employee of the Year Award

“Or perhaps they have overcome adversity in their life – and continued to be an asset and a role model to others within their organisation.

“We can’t wait to hear your stories of triumph and success.”

More than 250 people attended the awards last year.

Last year’s winner was Jill Smith, of Great Barton-based WS Training.

Jill Smith, WS Training

Nominations close on August 6.