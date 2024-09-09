There was success for Suffolk’s eastern sides in the opening round of the Isuzu FA Trophy but early exits for two of the three western boys on Saturday.

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division outfit Newmarket Town‘s reward for getting past hosting Ware via a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw will be hosting divisional and local rivals Cambridge City after the second qualifying round draw was revealed at lunchtime today, with ties taking place on Saturday, September 21 (3pm).

Felixstowe & Walton United goalscorer Tom Warren celebrates with Noel Aitkens at the Martello Ground against Basildon United Picture: Stefan Peck

While Wanderers will be on their travels to Hertfordshire to face Hadley of the Southern League Division One Central, Felixstowe will enjoy home comforts once again with fellow Step 4 outfit Enfield FC making the trip to the Suffolk coast.

And The Martello Ground in Felixstowe has been the place to see goals so far this season, and that continued in brilliant fashion for the home fans who had turned out at the weekend with Stuart Boardley’s side triumphing 4-2 at home to divisional rivals Basildon United It made it 22 goals in just five home matches for the Seasiders.

Former Sudbury promotion-winner Ollie Brown opened the scoring after just 28 seconds, slotting the ball home before the visitors had touched the ball.

Ollie Brown opens the scoring after just 28 seconds of action at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe & Walton United's FA Trophy tie with Basildon United Picture: Stefan Peck

Basildon looked dangerous on the break and from set pieces in the first half and Kye Jude glanced in an equaliser from a corner on 15 minutes.

Charlie Warren put the Seasiders back ahead on 17 minutes as he was first to Callum Harrison’s cross to expertly tuck away his ninth of the season.

Some of Felixstowe’s football in the first half was described as ‘an absolute joy to watch with contributions from every one of the team’ and they created half a dozen good chances to increase their lead before the break without doing so.

But any thoughts they would be made to rue not taking them were relieved by Charlie Warren turning provider for his brother Tom to nod in from the former’s corner on 69 minutes for 3-1.

Tom Warren rises highest to score for Felixstowe & Walton United in their FA Trophy tie with Basildon United at the Martello Ground Picture: Stefan Peck

And Charlie quickly added his second of the game for his side’s fourth on 74 minutes with Billy Holland brilliantly finding him on the left. He burst forward in his trademark manner and finished sweetly in off the far post.

Basildon reduced the arrears on 90 minutes with a quick break and through ball allowing Nidal Berri to run free on the right and find the net, but the Bees ended well beaten.

Over at Humber Doucy Lane, Ipswich Wanderers sealed their entry into second round qualifying for the first time in their history with Glenn Driver’s side seeing off Gorleston 2-0.

Felixstowe & Walton United goalscorer Charlie Warren beats Basildon United keeper George Marsh in the FA Trophy tie at the Martello Ground Picture: Stefan Peck

Former Ipswich Town Academy player Michael Bareck marked his debut with a fifth-minute opener to get them off to a perfect start and 17-year-old talent Zach Pedro doubled their advantage within a minute of the second half getting under way.

It could have been more, particularly with Gorleston playing out the final 17 minutes with 10 men following the dismissal of George Keys.

The game was also notable for former Felixstowe and Ipswich Town player Callum Bennett also made his debut for Wanderers in the tie.

Andy Crump on todays 4-2 Isuzu FA Trophy win against @BasUtdFC pic.twitter.com/dZqjB5zU5Z — Felixstowe & Walton Utd FC (@Felixseasiders) September 7, 2024

Mildenhall Town were another Suffolk side who had home advantage but Phil Weaver’s side continued their winless start to the campaign since promotion (5 games) with a 4-2 defeat. against Brightlingsea Regent.

They trailed 2-1 at the interval, despite summer signing Callum Anderson putting them into the lead in the second minute.

Star quality⚽️



Yesterday @Zac_pedro1 netted his first goal since signing a long term contract for Wanderers a few weeks ago. Just turned 17, come and watch this lad, a product of our thriving youth section💙



Pic @angela_mrozek 📸 pic.twitter.com/gNzW4zMLmE — Ipswich Wanderers FC (@_IWFC) September 8, 2024

Pleased to confirm the signings of @CallumBennett2 and @mzbareck whom both impressed on debut yesterday.



Welcome to the club both of you💙



Pic @angela_mrozek 📸 pic.twitter.com/m7fUZutRlS — Ipswich Wanderers FC (@_IWFC) September 8, 2024

Jarid Robson soon got them back on level terms in the second half, but after Max Kirkby had been given his marching orders for a second yellow card on 61, Harry Mann helped himself to his second in the 67th minute.

And former AFC Sudbury wide player Marley Andrews put the icing on the cake with the fourth in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Bury Town had crashed out of the FA Cup on their entry tie against Felixstowe (4-0 in replay) and now also find themselves quickly out of the other money-spinning FA competition, losing 1-0 away to Leverstock Green in Hertfordshire.

TOMORROW: Bury Town return to home @IsthmianLeague action with a local derby against @NewmarketTownFC, kick off 7:45pm. Tickets are now on-sale online for the game, £11 adults, £7 concessions and £3 under 16's, purchase here: https://t.co/wlRwS6RMG1 pic.twitter.com/RHaLeM2QdL — Bury Town FC ⚽️ (@BuryTownFC) September 9, 2024

What proved to be the match-winning moment for the newly-promoted Southern League Division One Central side came in first-half stoppage time when they made their better share of the chances count. Guiseppe Delgaudio found himself in the right place at the right time when a shot from Rio Beach proved too hot to handle for Bury keeper Charlie Beckwith who spilt the ball straight to him to tuck away from close range.

Bury had a good shout for a penalty late in the game for what their supporters saw as a clear handball in the box but the linesman and referee refused to give it.

It was a better half from Bury but it was ultimately not enough good enough to see them exit a second national competition at the first hurdle.

Cole Skuse’s side will look to bounce back in the league tomorrow night when newly-promoted Newmarket Town made the trip across (see fixtures below).

Great effort from the lads this afternoon, 2-0 down at HT and 2-2 at FT.

The jockeys converted all of their penalties to go through 4-2 on pens and into the hat for Monday's Second Qualifying Round draw of the @IsuzuFATrophy

Thank you to @Ware_FC for their superb hospitality pic.twitter.com/N7isdDuONX — Newmarket Town F.C (@NewmarketTownFC) September 7, 2024

Meanwhile, the Jockeys go into that local derby off the back of a stirring comeback in Hertfordshire, having found themselves 2-0 down at Ware at the interval, Michael Shinn’s side rallied with goals from Prince Mutswunguma (53') and Josh Lee (59').

They were also indebted to a fine reaction save from James Young to get them into a penalty shootout which they went on to win 4-2 to seal their progress into second round qualifying for what is the club’s debut in the competition, having previously competed as a Step 5 club in the FA Vase.

Meanwhile, with Pitching In Southern League Premier Central clubs not in FA Trophy action at the weekend, there was a full round of fixtures for Suffolk’s trio of sides which yielded the full range of outcomes: one win, one draw and one defeat.

The victory came for AFC Sudbury who prevailed 3-0 over at Spalding United with all the goals coming in the second half, the 73rd minute opener from Joe Neal followed by at brace from Callum Page (76, 90’).

It moved Marc Abbott’s side up to eighth in the early table and provided the perfect response to the previous weekend’s Emirate FA Cup defeat to lower-league AFC Dunstable ahead of tomorrow night’s return to league action at Suffolk rivals Leiston.

Chris Wigger and Darren Eadie’s side go into that game sitting 17th after a 1-1 draw away at Halesowen Town that saw Kyran Clements provide the Blues with an 85th minute equaliser for a first away point of the campaign following the hosts taking an early second-half lead.

MATCH REACTION 🔽🔽🔽



Blues defender Eddie Jackson speaks after today’s 1-1 draw at @halesowentownfc. pic.twitter.com/Jf5ZUsgNbY — Leiston FC (@leistonfc) September 7, 2024

Lowestoft Town sit one place under them in the table, though also on six points from six games, having lost 2-1 at home to expected title challengers AFC Telford United.

Jake Reed managed to reduce the arrears following two first-half goals in the 76th minute but the Trawlerboys were not able to find an equaliser.

Down a level in the Thurlow Nunn League, Walsham-le-Willows were knocked off top spot in the Premier Division following a 3-1 loss away to Downham Town which saw Fakenham Town usurp them on goal difference, but having played two games less than the Willows.

Halstead Town players and coaching staff pose for a picture for display their new home kit which marks the club’s 145th anniversary Picture: Richard Marsham (visit our photo sales website – top tab on homepage – to purchase any pictures we have taken)

Jamie Eveleigh went on to score Halstead Town’s dramatric late winner in stoppage time Picture: Richard Marsham

Elsewhere, Lakenheath began life without manager Trevor Collins with a 3-1 defeat at interim manager Steve Holder's former club, Hadleigh United, while Stowmarket Town and Thetford Town shared six goals at a Greens Meadow ground which has had a revamp thanks to a new funding scheme.

Saturday’s results involving our sides were as follows:

Premier Division: Cornard United 2-1 Harleston Town, Dereham Town 4-2 Woodbridge Town, Downham Town 3-1 Walsham-le-Willows, Fakenham Town 1-0 Soham Town Rangers, Great Yarmouth Town 2-0 Ely City, Hadleigh United 3-1 Lakenheath, Long Melford 0-0 Kirkley & Pakefield, Sheringham 1-0 Brantham Athletic, Stowmarket Town 3-3 Thetford Town.

Halstead Town goalkeeper Jack Cherry was back in action after injury and saved this penalty in a dramatic seven-goal thriller at their Rosemary Lane ground against Stansted Picture: Richard Marsham

In the First Division North, Haverhill Rovers remain five points behind leaders Harwich & Parkeston with three games in hand following a 3-1 win at east Suffolk rivals Whitton United that saw them leapfrog their opponents and halt their strong early progress.

Meanwhile, like Whitton, Diss Town are among the sides just a point back from second-placed Rovers following a 1-1 draw at home to Haverhill Borough.

But Framlingham Town challked up the standout result of the weekend with a 12-0 trouncing of second-from-bottom outift Whittlesey Athletic at Badingham Road to leave Liam Abraham’s promotion hopefuls in sixth.

Halstead Town’s summer signing Asa Cansadale was on target once again for the Humbugs Picture: Richard Marsham

Saturday’s results involving our sides were as follows:

First Division North: AFC Sudbury 3-2 Leiston U23s, Diss Town 1-1 Haverhill Borough, FC Parson Drove 3-2 Needham Market Reserves, Framlingham Town 12-0 Whittlesey Athletic, Whitton United 1-3 Haverhill Rovers.

Finally, there was no lack of entertainment over at the Milbank Stadium as Halstead Town marked their first match in their 145th anniversary kit with their first win of the season, triumphing 4-3 against Stansted.

A crowd of 291 had little idea what would be in store for them as they watched a goalless opening 30 minutes play out.

But it was 2-1 to Halstead by the interval as two goals in five minutes, from Nathan Scarborough (40’) and Asa Cansdale (45’) overturned former AFC Sudbury winger Correy Davidson’s 34th minute opener.

George O'Connor provided a 66th minute equaliser which was to be the first of four goals in a frantic second half of the second period.

The whole team could have got man of the match today but we had to give it to our manager @Mcl45521626Mark for the late substitutes that won us the game. pic.twitter.com/Ns0bBvWgTJ — Halstead Town FC (@HalsteadTownFC) September 7, 2024

Three of those flew in during the final 10 minutes with substitute Alfie Lambert’s stunning 30-yard finish (80’) edging Halstead into a 3-2 lead ahead of Davidson hitting back within two minutes.

The winner then arrived in dramatic fashion in the eighth minute of stoppage time via a lob from former AFC Sudbury Academy player James Eveleigh to spark wild scenes at Rosemary Lane.

It moved Halstead, who now have four points from five matches, up to 17th in the table, having played fewer games than most, ahead of Mark McLean’s side returning to action on Saturday away to current eighth-placed Benfleet (3pm).

Midweek fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Tuesday, September 10:

Pitching In Southern League Premier Central:

Leiston vs AFC Sudbury

Lowestoft Town vs Royston Town

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division:

Bury Town vs Newmarket Town

Felixstowe & Walton United vs Wroxham

Mildenhall Town vs Gorleston

Witham Town vs Ipswich Wanderers

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division:

Soham Town Rangers vs Lakenheath

Woodbridge Town vs Stowmarket Town

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North:

AFC Sudbury Reserves vs Haverhill Rovers

Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup:

Diss Town vs Whitton United

Framlingham Town vs Harwich & Parkeston

Harlow Town vs Haverhill Borough