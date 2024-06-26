The future of a bank in a Suffolk town centre remains unclear after the premises it leases was put up for sale.

In its latest update Lloyds Bank said they haven’t made any announcement about its Newmarket branch in the town’s High Street.

A spokesman for Lloyds said: “If anything were to change, our colleagues and customers would be the first to know.”

Lloyds Bank in Newmarket. Picture: Google

Earlier this year a proposal to turn the bank into a restaurant or coffee shop was deemed lawful by West Suffolk Council.

At the time Newmarket Town Council said its committee voiced no objection to the proposal, but preferred for the existing bank usage to continue.

Lloyds leases it premises in Newmarket from the owner of the building, currently the trustees of the Carolgate Friendly Society.