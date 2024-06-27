Newmarket Nights kicked off in style at the weekend, with organisers already looking to this weekend where a noughties boyband favourite will hit the stage.

Pete Tong returned to the July Course stage with his Ibiza Classics, which collided the worlds of classical and club with reimagined versions of house tracks including Rhythm Is A Dancer and Feel The Love, alongside forever fan favourites in Insomnia and Cafe Del Mar.

This followed a day of horse-racing action which saw attendees in their thousands dress up in the best attire to enjoy a day in the summer sun.

The Newmarket Nights crowd were treated to a raft of visual effects. Picture: The Jockey Club Live/Angii Smith

Radio 1 DJ Pete Tong opened the Newmarket Nights season. Picture: The Jockey Club Live/Angii Smith

Attendees were treated to a day of racing at Newmarket's July Course before Pete Tong took to the Newmarket Nights stage. Picture: The Jockey Club Live/Angii Smith

Attendees were treated to a day of racing at Newmarket's July Course before Pete Tong took to the Newmarket Nights stage. Picture: The Jockey Club Live/Angii Smith

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics was the perfect way to open the Newmarket Nights season - he's a favourite of ours for a very good reason.

“With something for everything this summer and the sun high in the sky, we eagerly anticipate welcoming music fans from Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and beyond over the next few months.”

The Radio 1 DJ had the crowds dancing the night away alongside the Essential Orchestera, a 65-piece group, as well as dazzling visual effects and the latest in music technology.

The crowds at the first Newmarket Nights danced the evening away with Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics. Picture: The Jockey Club Live/Angii Smith

Picture: The Jockey Club Live/Angii Smith

Picture: The Jockey Club Live/Angii Smith

Picture: The Jockey Club Live/Angii Smith

And with more sunshine forecast for tomorrow, X-Factor alums JLS are set to carry on the sun-soaked party as they open their Summer Hits tour.

Fans can expect to hear classics inlcuding Beat Again, Everybody In Love and She Makes Me Wanna.

The group rose to fame on the Simon Cowell produced show in 2008.

After announcing the band’s break up in 2013, Aston, Oritsé, Marvin and JB are looking forward to going on their reunion tour this summer.

Attendees were treated to a day of racing at Newmarket's July Course before Pete Tong took to the Newmarket Nights stage. Picture: The Jockey Club Live/Angii Smith

Picture: The Jockey Club Live/Angii Smith

Picture: The Jockey Club Live/Angii Smith

Picture: The Jockey Club Live/Angii Smith

Thousands of music and racing fans assembled for the first Newmarket Nights event. Picture: The Jockey Club Live/Angii Smith

Speaking in October, JLS said: “We’ve heard amazing things about Newmarket Nights and are so honoured to join the 2024 line-up.

“Over the past few years, it’s been a nostalgic rollercoaster reliving our greatest hits with our fans and we can’t wait to continue with you.”