A Suffolk primary school which has been closed for two days due to diarrhoea and vomiting is due to reopen tomorrow.

Ditton Lodge Primary School in Newmarket was shut yesterday and today after a number of children became unwell with a diarrhoea and vomiting illness.

A spokesman for Unity Schools Partnership, which runs the school, said the illness was across all year groups and only affected pupils, not staff.

Ditton Lodge Primary School in Newmarket has been closed due to illness. Picture: Google Maps

In a letter to parents this afternoon, Lisa Tweed, executive headteacher, said they had completed a deep clean of the school and tested equipment after working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Cambridgeshire County Council Public Health and East Cambridgeshire District Council Environmental Health.

She said they had come to the joint decision to take a measured approach and to reopen the school tomorrow with several adjustments as precautionary measures.

They included all children to bring bottled water and a packed lunch to eat in their classroom.

Meanwhile, Key Stage 2 Sports Day will be cancelled tomorrow and parents will be contacted early next week with an alternate date.

On Monday, the school plans to follow its usual routines and reopen the kitchen.

She added: “Please ensure children do not return to school tomorrow if they have been unwell in the last 48 hours.

“The health and safety of our children has been at the heart of all of our decisions over the last few days.”



