Newmarket Racecourse will be transformed into 90s nightclub next summer as the latest music headliner was announced.

Ministry of Sound Classical will light up the Jockey Club Live stage on June 20, joined by top DJs, vocalists and an immersive sound and light experience to boot.

The London venue was at the forefront of the house scene in the 90s, and is now bringing this to the stage with a 30-piece orchestra to recreate the best tunes from the genre’s history.

Ministry of Sound Classical will headline Newmarket Nights on June 20. Picture: Submitted

Revellers will be able to enjoy classics including from the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Dario G, Fatboy Slim, Faithless and more.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We’re excited to bring our show to you all next summer, packed full of dance anthems as you've never heard them before.

“Take a break from the ordinary and immerse yourself in the extraordinary with us.”

Last week, SuffolkNews reported Richard Ashcroft, frontman of The Verve, would take to the Newmarket Nights stage before joining Oasis on their highly-anticipated reunion tour.

Sophie Able, Newmarket Racecourses and International director, said: “The music of the white isle has a very special place at Newmarket and we can’t wait to welcome the exceptional show from Ministry of Sound Classical.

“With tickets on sale now for Richard Ashcroft, we’re excited to reveal soon further acts joining next Summer’s line-up – keep your eyes peeled.”

Tickets for the Ministry of Sound show go on sale at 10am on Friday, while a presale will also be available to customers at 10am on Wednesday.