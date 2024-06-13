A section of the A14 has reopened after heavy flooding saw the road closed for nearly four months.

The eastbound carriageway between junctions 37 and 38, at Newmarket, was first closed on Thursday, February 22 with one of the three lanes remaining shut until today.

National Highways confirmed the flood barrier was removed in the early hours of this morning – 112 days after the initial closure.

The A14 eastbound carriageway near Newmarket has finally reopened. Picture: National Highways

50 million litres of water was pumped off the road. Picture: National Highways

Workers had been trying to solve flooding problems on the A14 since February. Picture: National Highways

During the closure, engineers pumped more than 50 million litres of water from the 200-metre dip in the road which is the equivalent of about 20 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The flooding has caused disruption for motorists in Suffolk following the wettest autumn and winter recorded.

Last month, a National Highways spokesperson said they were developing long-term flood mitigation measures, using data from the incident.