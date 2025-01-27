Sugababes and Natasha Bedingfield are set to share a Suffolk stage this summer for a night of 2000s nostalgia.

The pop acts will perform at Newmarket Racecourse on Saturday, August 23 as part of the venue’s summer concert series, Newmarket Nights.

With hit singles including ‘Freak Like Me’, ‘Push The Button’ and ‘Round Round’, Sugababes previously performed at the venue in 2004 at the height of their popularity.

Sugababes. Picture: Submitted

The girl group said: “We’ve had a brilliant few years performing at festivals and summer shows are fast becoming our favourites.

“We can’t wait to see your faces in the sunshine.”

Special guest Natasha Bedingfield, who also rose to fame in the noughties with tracks like ‘Unwritten’, ‘Pocket Full Of Sunshine’ and ‘These Words’, said she is also looking forward to the concert.

“Newmarket! I can’t wait to spend a glorious summer’s day with you at the end of August,” she said. “I’ve played a few shows with Sugababes over the years and always have a wonderful time — see you there.”

Natasha Bedingfield. Picture: Submitted

The show, known as Summer Saturday Live, will follow an afternoon of racing and comes after the venue’s other summer concerts with acts including Ministry of Sound on June 20, Richard Ashcroft on June 27 and Faithless on August 8.

Tickets for will be on sale at 10am on Friday, January 31 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk with a presale available at 10am on Wednesday, January 29.

Sophie Able, Newmarket Racecourses and international director, added: “Summer Saturday Live welcomes music fans of all ages and we’re delighted to reveal Sugababes with special guest Natasha Bedingfield for the Saturday of August bank holiday.

“It will be an incredible day for pop nostalgia; both acts have a huge array of timeless hits and are the perfect pair for all generations to enjoy together.”