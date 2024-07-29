Newmarket McDonald’s, in Fordham Road, closed after car crash
Published: 13:48, 29 July 2024
| Updated: 13:53, 29 July 2024
A McDonald’s restaurant in a town is closed following a car crash.
Police were alerted yesterday at about 12.15pm to the McDonald’s, in Fordham Road, Newmarket, after a car crashed into an electric charging point.
A McDonald’s spokesperson said the collision impacted the electrical supply at the restaurant, which is temporarily closed.
They said: “We are supporting the police with their ongoing inquiries and are working hard to re-open the restaurant as soon as possible.”