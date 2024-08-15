Two people including a child were taken to hospital after a caravan fire spread to two houses in Newmarket.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2.52pm yesterday to the incident in Charles Close.

A spokesperson said the fire involved a caravan on the driveway of a house and it spread to two properties.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2.52pm yesterday to the incident in Charles Close, Newmarket.

The incident was under control by 4.34pm.

Four crews - two from Newmarket, one from Burwell and one from Cambridge - attended.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said it was called at 2.55pm to reports of a person with burns.

It sent two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles.

An adult and a child were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further care.