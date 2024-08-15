Caravan fire which spread to two houses in Charles Close, Newmarket, sees two people including child taken to hospital
Two people including a child were taken to hospital after a caravan fire spread to two houses in Newmarket.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2.52pm yesterday to the incident in Charles Close.
A spokesperson said the fire involved a caravan on the driveway of a house and it spread to two properties.
The incident was under control by 4.34pm.
Four crews - two from Newmarket, one from Burwell and one from Cambridge - attended.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said it was called at 2.55pm to reports of a person with burns.
It sent two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles.
An adult and a child were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further care.