Claims around a derelict recycling centre are ‘yah-boo politics’, a council leader has said.

Cllr Cliff Waterman, West Suffolk Council leader, accused the county council of making excuses to not move forward with finding a solution to the redundant recycling centre in Depot Road, Newmarket.

His claims came after the county council revealed the scrapping of Suffolk’s devolution deal, which would have brought over £500 million to the county over 30 years, jeopardised the plans for the site.

The recycling centre in Depot Road in Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Cllr Chris Chambers, the transport strategy lead for the county council, said rejecting the deal closed the option of using the funds to bring the site back into use after its closure in 2018 due to being financially unviable.

He added: “Suffolk County Council has always had the ambition to find a solution for a recycling centre for Newmarket’s residents.

“That opportunity has now been wrenched from us, and from Newmarket residents, by the Government.

Cllr Chris Chambers. Picture: Suffolk County Council

“This is a big setback, and while the county council will continue to try and explore options with Newmarket Open Door to retain the environmental permit, which is needed to operate a recycling centre, the Government’s decision last week has made those efforts very difficult indeed.”

Cllr Chambers stressed the county council would continue to explore options but also took a jab at West Suffolk’s leader for personally leading the charge of district and borough councils against the devolution deal.

He also went on to mention West Suffolk Council pulling out of the joint legal challenge to the Sunnica solar farm and the changes to winter fuel payments as part of a growing theme of letting Suffolk residents down.

Cllr Cliff Waterman. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Addressing the county council’s stance on the recycling centre, Cllr Waterman said action should have been taken earlier and called for more co-operation.

He added: “If the Suffolk County Council’s leaders believe that the County Deal was such a great opportunity, perhaps the question is why they have chosen not to ratify and deliver the benefits more quickly.

“West Suffolk has been asking Suffolk County Council, which is the authority responsible for recycling centres, for some time about taking on the Newmarket recycling centre site.

“Rather than sensibly engaging with partner councils, the leadership of Suffolk County Council has chosen to play ‘yah-boo’ politics. Shouting loudly rarely achieves much.

“I’d rather they engaged positively so that we can work together — my door remains open and I look forward to resuming co-operative working.”

On the scrapping of the deal, Cllr Waterman said he and other council leaders wanted for a more ambitious deal to be offered to Suffolk, which brings more money and greater benefits — this is a common theme among other local Labour representatives.

No detail has yet been provided by the Government on what the ambition would look like, its timescale and how it would be paid for.