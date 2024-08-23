AFC Sudbury academy graduate Josh Stokes has joined Sky Bet League One outfit Cambridge United from Bristol City on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old from Shotley, who spent three years with the Yellows after being released from Ipswich’s academy, was made available for loan by his parent club, with a number of third-tier sides said to be interested.

And the U’s beat off all of the competition to secure the attacking midfielder’s services for the 2024/25 season.

Bristol City's Josh Stokes has joined Cambridge United on a season-long loan deal. Picture: Cambridge United

Stokes departed the MEL Group Stadium for Vanarama National League outfit Aldershot Town last June for an undisclosed fee after helping Rick Andrews’ side achieve promotion to Step 3.

Having scored 16 goals in 29 games for Aldershot, including three in their run to the Emirates FA Cup third round, Stokes then signed a three-and-a-half year deal at the Robins in January, which saw him command a record transfer fee for the Shots.

Stokes will team up with U’s boss Garry Monk at the Cledara Abbey Stadium, whose side have lost their opening two matches of their League One campaign.

Josh Stokes left AFC Sudbury last June. Picture: Neil Dady

“I am really excited for this opportunity. I want to try and make my mark on the team and have a really good season both for myself and the club,” said Stokes.

“It’s been a whirlwind few years for me but this is a great chance for me to show what I can do in the EFL. My chats with the manager have all been really positive and I can’t wait to get going.”

Monk added: Josh is a great young player who has worked extremely hard to progress through the leagues in such a short space of time. To do so takes not only talent, but an outstanding attitude and mindset.

“We believe he has high potential and will be a big contributor to the squad this season. I am delighted to welcome him to the club.”

Josh Stokes departed Aldershot Town in January: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

Stokes is set to be part of Monk’s squad that hosts Blackpool tomorrow (3pm).