Ben Isaacson has seen what a Premier League club and a full-time non-league outfit looks like but on his first trip to AFC Sudbury he admits it was the ‘wow’ feeling that convinced him to make it his new home ahead of Step 2 interest.

The 19-year-old predominantly left-sided defensive player completed his third starting game for the Yellows in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory at Walsham-le-Willows in the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup second round.

And in less than two weeks since joining following his release from a professional contract at higher-league King’s Lynn Town, the former Norwich City Academy player has no doubt he has made the right choice in a club to help give him a springboard back into the pro game.

Ben Isaacson has been impressed with the set up at AFC Sudbury, including their fanbase Picture: Cameron Screech

“They’re good facilities and a good fan base, I hadn’t seen them before as I hadn’t been to Sudbury before,” said the Ely-based player who has experienced international camps at under-14s and 15s level with Wales.

“When I turned up for my first session, I think my first words were ‘wow, what a place’.

“They’ve got their own pitches out the back, a fantastic gym, fantastic facilities and it’s really good for a Step 3 side who have only recently been in that league. Credit to the club, it’s really good and allows the team and the players to get the best out of it.”

Ben Isaacson celerbates during AFC Sudbury's 2-2 home draw with AFC Telford Picture: Cameron Screech

He also admitted having the likes of former pro Simeon Jackson, now operating as a first-team coach as well as a player, and manager Abbott being a UEFA A licence foundation phase coach at Arsenal’s academy was an added attraction in continuing his transition to the men’s game.

“There’s some good people around this club, people who have been there and done it and that will help young players like myself push on,” he said.

Isaacson, who started six Step 2 games with King’s Lynn last season as well as a loan at Step 4 Bury Town believes he has already seen enough from his new team-mates to believe they should be aiming for far more than survival in their second season at Step 3.

He said: “I think we’ve got a great group and I think they’re good footballers.

Ben Isaacson (left) celebrates with Tom Dickens at the full-time whistle of Tuesday’s cup game Picture: Mr Footy

“If I’m honest, based on the two games I’ve been here and obviously the cup tonight, I think we can really push to get a good, solid play-off position and even to test the play-offs and look to go up.”

AFC return to Pitching In Southern League Premier Central action at Bedford Town on Saturday (3pm) off the back of last weekend’s 2-2 home draw with promotion contenders AFC Telford which saw them a concede a 90th-minute penalty to miss out on the win.

Having falling behind, Abbott’s side were ahead with 25 minutes to play, following a spot-kick from Neal and a venomous low drive from Liam Pearce.

Liam Pearce drives at the AFC Telford defence. Picture: Cameron Screech

But Myles Cowling conceded a penalty with two minutes of normal time remaining and was shown a straight red card, meaning the midfielder will now start a three-game ban.

Abbott himself is now set for a touchline ban following his red card towards the end of Tuesday’s cup tie for throwing the ball away as AFC looked to hold out in seven minutes of added time.

They had been down to 10 men after academy forward Sam Cox suffered a serious ankle injury, leading to him being driven to hospital for a scan, soon after coming on as part of their final allowed changes.

Two quickfire first-half goals, through Josh Allen and Callum Page, were followed by a spot kick from George Bugg. But Neal’s powerful penalty restored the two-goal advantage early in the second period though Bugg struck again to set up a nervy finish after they had the numerical advantage.

Big cup wins for young AFC sides

AFC Sudbury will host Lowestoft Town in the final qualifying round of this season’s FA Youth Cup next week.

Craig Power’s side ran riot in their second qualifying round tie at Framlingham Town, scoring seven unanswered goals.

Harry Wardley claimed a hat-trick while Sam Cox helped himself to two and there was a goal each for Tristan Yule and Morgan Rayner.

The third qualifying round ties are set to be played ‘the week commencing September 30’, with Sudbury usually holding theirs on the Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Sudbury Sports caused a shock in the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup on Friday, kocking out Haverhill Rovers who led 1-0 before Jordan Baker’s 39th minute red card, 3-1.