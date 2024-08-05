Josh Allen marked his return to AFC Sudbury with a goal and revealed it proved an ‘easy decision’ to re-build his career in south Suffolk.

The 20-year-old linked up with manager Marc Abbott in February as part of a double loan deal, along with full-back Jacob Pinnington, from then-Premier League Luton Town.

And after the striker scored eight goals to help fire the Yellows towards safety in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central last term, he jumped at the chance to make a permanent switch after the hard-hitting news he was being released from The Hatters.

Josh Allen rounds Needham Market goalkeeper Marcus Garnham to score what proved to be the equaliser in the 2-2 pre-season friendly draw at AFC Sudbury Picture: Mark Westley

“Yes, I really enjoyed my time here last season,” he said, after marking his return with what proved to be the equalising goal in an entertaining 2-2 home draw with now higher-league Needham Market in AFC’s final pre-season friendly on Saturday.

“I get on with the manager and all the players so, yes, it was an easy choice to come back here.”

On whether there had been other offers on the table, having also had loan spells with fellow Premier Central outfit Hitchin Town as well as Chesham United, he said: “Maybe, but I'm happy here.”

Josh Allen puts Needham Market captain Kieran Morphew under pressure in Saturday’s friendly Picture: Mark Westley

He added: “I need to get the right amount of minutes, I need to play every week so I need to get a good start in my non-league career and then go from there.

“I got a good taste of it last year here and I really enjoyed it.”

And ahead of their season opener at relegated Banbury United on Saturday (3pm), which is quickly followed by the visit of Biggleswade Town on Tuesday (7.45pm), the still Luton-based player revealed the club’s passionate supporters had also helped tempt him back.

“I really felt the love from the fans last season,” he said, “so, yes, it was nice to come back and get that feeling again.”

Josh Allen came through the ranks at Luton Town Picture: David Horn/Luton Town

Allen, who left the Hatters without a senior appearance to his name after coming through the ranks at the Kenilworth Road outfit to earn a two-year scholarship, believes his new club will not be battling relegation this season for several reasons.

“The new players have really improved our squad, I think,” He said. “So, yes, I think we'll do a lot better than we did last year in terms of the league position.

“And I think we've now got the experience of playing in this division so I think this season will be a lot different than last season.”

Sudbury fans got to see left-footed Allen deployed wide in a front three on Saturday, and with Abbott having plenty of attacking options at his disposal, boosted by the arrivals of Ollie Peters and Myles Cowling, it is a role he is more than happy to do for the team.

“I played a lot as a number nine last season,” he said, “so I'd say that's probably my main position. But obviously we've got number nines in the team, so I'm just happy playing somewhere along the front line.”

Allen, who also had a loan at Cray Wanderers, said he does go into the campaign with a goals target but it is one he is keeping close to his chest.

He said: “I don't like to put too much pressure on myself, but yes, I have a goal and we’ll how it goes.”