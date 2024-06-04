Fans’ favourite Ben Hunter has departed AFC Sudbury with manager Marc Abbott paying tribute to the homegrown talent as well as revealing he is set to confirm details of two new midfield signings.

The 24-year-old central midfielder had been a regular in Sudbury's first team since the 2017/18 season, aside from one campaign testing himself at then higher-league fellow Suffolk club Leiston in 2021/22.

The grandson of Ipswich Town great Allan Hunter was one of only four of AFC’s Step 4-promotion winning squad to remain at the club last summer in the wake of swingeing budget cuts that saw a vast drop in the wage structure.

Ben Hunter, a product of AFC Sudbury’s academy, bursts forward against Mickleover last season Picture: Mecha Morton

He was an ever-present as the Yellows, under the guidance of new manager Marc Abbott, defied the odds to secure a second consecutive season at Step 3 of the non-leagye pyramid for the first time in the club’s history.

But he will not be part of their squad in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central for 2024/25 as he becomes the first departure announced by the club.

However, Abbott has allayed fears of the hole left in their midfield by revealing he has ‘two very good midfield additions’ lined up to announce.

Ben Hunter (front, right) was part of AFC Sudbury’s play-off final-winning team in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division in 2022/23 Picture: Mecha Morton

"Since my arrival to the club, Ben has shown loyalty, commitment and a willingness to help keep AFC Sudbury at Step 3,” he said, speaking to the club’s website.

“Ben has completed a very impressive season individually, where he was ever present.

“He was a favourite amongst the club/ changing room for his unselfish running and team-first mentality, where he has grown this season as a player taking on the responsibility of captaincy when JT (Jake Turner) was unavailable.

“We wish him all the best and he will certainly be welcome back to the club at any opportunity.

“Like always with departures, that gives us the opportunity to recruit and we have certainly done that with two very good midfield additions. I will confirm details ASAP."

Hunter posted on his X account: “Been a pleasure second time around #upthesuds.”

Yesterday saw Sudbury reveal their pre-season fixtures which includes the return of ‘the A134 derby’ with a trip to Bury Town on Tuesday, July 30 (7.45pm) as their penultimate friendly.

The Southern League is yet to confirm its start date, which is also the case for the Isthmian League involving Bury, though AFC’s last warm-up game is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at home to newly-promoted Step 2 side Needham Market (12pm).