Young striker Louie Arnold has become the first post-season departure from Bury Town as he rejoins his former club Cornard United.

However, the AFC Sudbury Academy graduate who made 19 appearances for Bury since his step up two leagues in November, could soon be back turning out for the Blues, as he is set to be dual registered with Cole Skuse’s side.

Arnold caught the eye in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North last season, scoring 11 times in 21 games which convinced Bury to swoop to sign him on a permanent basis.

Louie Arnold had made the switch from Cornard to Bury in November Picture: Mecha Morton

After making his debut as a 79th-minute substitute in the Blues’ 3-0 home win against Witham Town in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, he went on to score from the penalty spot in his next cameo, the following fixture against visiting Walthamstow (4-0).

But it was to be the only time he would find the back of the net for the Blues thereafter, despite Skuse and assistant manager Paul Musgrove regularly bringing him off the bench as they reached the play-offs.

But his extra-time introduction in the 3-1 home semi-final defeat to Brentwood Town, which ended their promotion hopes, proved to be Arnold’s last as a permanent Bury player.

He has now decided to do pre-season with Cornard United, which begins next week, following Gary Monti’s side earning promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division via their successful play-off campaign.

Louie Arnold scored 11 goals in 21 appearances for Cornard United ahead of making the November switch to Bury Town Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury have also revealed four more players have been retained for 2024/25 including their Manager’s Player of the Season Lewis O’Malley and Players’ Player of the Season Max Maughn.

Long-serving centre-back Joe White and left-sided defender Joe Carroll has also agreed to remain at the club, whose stadium is set to be rebranded with a new sponsor name.

The other Bury payers to have already been confirmed as staying are Cemal Ramadan, Josh Curry and Luke Brown, taking the total to eight.

Meanwhile, Cornard boss Monti has only seen one departure from his squad, in wide player Harry Miller who has gone to Wivenhoe Town.

He said he is set to cast his eye over ‘two or three’ potential new additions when pre-season training gets under way.

Bury Town retained (so far): Brown, Curry, Carroll, O’Malley, Maughn, Ramadan, Upson, White.