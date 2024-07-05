AFC Sudbury have signed versatile former Leicester City professional Matty Miles in what boss Marc Abbott has described as ‘another fantastic coup’ for the Step 3 club.

The 27-year-old defender or midfielder spent 12 years with the Foxes including two as a fully-fledged professional, playing in the under-23s while Claudio Ranieri’s side stunned the football world by winning the Premier League title in 2015/16.

Following being released from the east Midlands club without making a first-team appearance, Miles forged his career in non-league with Eynesbury Rovers, St Neots Town – where he played under Abbott – Biggleswade Town and Cambridge City.

Matty Miles has joined AFC Sudbury following a spell with higher-league Peterborough Sports Picture: AFC Sudbury

He made the switch to Step 2 Peterborough Sports last summer and went on to make 14 appearances, including six starts, in the Vanarama National League North in 2023/24.

But he has now chosen to drop down a level to play for Sudbury in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, becoming the club’s fourth summer signing following the additions of defender Ryan Henshaw and midfielders Miles Cowling and Ollie Peters.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Matty Miles to AFC Sudbury for this coming season. Matty joins us from Step 2 side Peterborough Sports,” Abbott told the club’s website.

“A Dynamic, athletic player who can occupy various positions, mainly CM (central midfield) and RB (right-back), that will enable the team to be much more competitive.

“Matty spent over a decade at Leicester City before gaining a two year professional contract at the club.

“Matty has since been at St Neots, Biggleswade Town, Cambridge City and most recently Peterborough Sports in the National League North.”

He added: “Matty will drive standards both on and off the pitch with his infectious personality and will ensure his performances are at a high level.

“This is another fantastic coup for the club moving into what will be another tough and challenging season."

Meanwhile, the club have also revealed their retained players list includes former professional Simeon Jackson – with the striker signing towards the end of last season – as well as top scorer Joe Neal, goalkeeper James Bradbrook, captain Jake Turner, defenders Tom Dickens and Charlie Lewis and attacking midfelders Ben Bradley and Callum Page.

The Yellows, who began pre-season training last Saturday, are gearing up to take on higher-league Chelmsford City on Tuesday, who will be the visitors to The MEL Group Stadium for their opening pre-season friendly (7.45pm).