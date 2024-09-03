AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott said his side have got to be ‘miles better’ following their ‘massively disappointing’ early FA Cup exit at the hands of lower-league AFC Dunstable.

The side who play one level lower progressed to a home tie with Biggleswade in the second qualifying round of the Emirates-sponsored competition with a wonderstrike from Kwadwo Bugyei-Kyei early in the second half ending up sealing a 1-0 victory against their Suffolk visitors.

It came in an entry game for Step 3 Suds where they had what Abbott described as “four or five of the best chances, golden moments where we’ve got to score.”

AFC Sudbury Marc Abbott saw his side suffer an early FA Cup exit in Bedfordshire Picture: Mark Westley

But their failure to do so proved costly as the club who only progressed through one tie last season in Abbott’s first campaign in charge, suffered another premature exit from the lucrative competition.

“There wasn’t much of a debrief but some massive questions asked as us as staff and obviously us as players, really we’ve got to be miles better,” said Abbott, again speaking in his club video interview posted by the media team on their X account.

The Yellows will look to provide a response on their return to Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central action on Saturday, away at Spalding United (3pm) which comes ahead of a Suffolk derby over at Leiston next Tuesday (7.45pm).

Kwadwo's wonder strike against Step 3 side AFC Sudbury on the weekend! 🔥 This great goal secured our place in the next round of the @EmiratesFACup qualifiers.#COYODs 🔵 pic.twitter.com/6bZ5eoLuud — AFC Dunstable (@AFCDunstable) September 2, 2024

Sudbury are 12th in the early table, having won their first game in five last time out with a 6-1 thumping of visiting Lowestoft Town. Saturday’s opponents Spalding are second bottom with three points from five outings.

Leiston, meanwhile, who progressed in the FA Cup on Saturday with a 4-1 home win to set up an away tie in Brentwood, have five points on the board in the league.

Chris Wigger and Darren Eadie’s side have won one, drew two and lost two ahead of travelling to Halesowen Town on Saturday (3pm) ahead of that Suffolk mid-week derby.

Late goal goes against AFC Women

AFC Sudbury Women were denied a second successive league win as Actonians scored an 86th-minute equaliser to claim a 2-2 draw at The MEL Group Stadium on Sunday.

The Yellows looked on course to complete a comeback victory after substitute Alex Penny put them 2-1 up in the 83rd minute, following summer signing Amy-Leigh Abrehart levelling from the penalty spot early in the second period.

Luke Mallett’s side head to Chesham United on Sunday (2pm) for their next FA Women’s League Division One South East fixture.