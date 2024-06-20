Bury Town are in line for compensation after defender or midfielder Olie Yun turned down a new contract offer to test himself at a higher level.

Yun had been playing at Step 3 of the non-league pyramid in what was a relegation season for Dereham Town ahead of joining Step 4 Bury last summer.

The versatile defender or midfielder, who was often seen in a wing-back role, made a big impact as Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove’s side went on to claim a runners-up spot in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

Olie Yun has turned down the change to remain at Bury Town to seek a higher-league move Picture: Mecha Morton

In a 2023/24 season which saw them ultimately miss out on promotion after an extra-time play-off semi-final defeat Brentwood Town, he made 42 appearances, scoring eight goals. One of those, in the 3-1 victory at Basildon United on March 26, was named Bury’s Goal of the Season at their presentation evening.

But despite being very much wanted still, he will not be part of the squad that looks to go one better in the upcoming season, becoming Bury’s second confirmed departure, after young striker Louie Arnold returned to Cornard United, albeit ahead of signing on dual registration forms.

A club statement revealed: “Oli was offered a new contract to remain with us, but has chosen to move on following discussions with manager Cole Skuse.

Olie Yun saw this penalty against Stowmarket Town saved but did end the season with eight goals, featuring mainly as a wing-back or full-back Picture: Mark Westley

“The club will be due a compensation fee as the player is under the age of 24 and was offered terms of re-engagement for the new season.”

However, the club has now secured two new signings that are set to be reveled in conjunction with the Bury Free Press and SuffolkNews tomorrow morning (9am).

On Yun’s departure, Skuse told the club’s website: "After discussions with Oli over a few weeks, Oli has chosen to turn down our offer of a new contract in order to progress higher up the pyramid. While we are disappointed to lose a player of Oli's quality, we understand that he is ambitious and is looking to progress higher.

"We would have liked that to have been with us, but we respect his decision and thank him for his time with us and we wish him well with whatever he decides to do next.”

Speaking to SuffolkNews, he described him as ‘a manager’s dream’.

"He's been incredible,” he said. “We only worked with him for a small period of time, but from day one of him coming into the club, last season and pre-season you knew 'wozers' and I think the players were the same.

"He's an extremely quiet character in terms of in and around the training ground and changing room.

"Even on the pitch you would say he's relatively quiet but his football very much did the talking.

"He's a really, really good player.

"He's one we knew there would be interest in because of his mindset and drive to want to play higher it was always going to be a challenge to keep him at the football club, albeit we've done incredibly well as a football club.

"Like I said before, you can only credit him and take your hat off to him to go on and do what he's doing.

"But for a manager or coach to work with he's an absolute dream. He's a great, great lad and on behalf of everyone at the football club we wish him nothing but the best and thank him."