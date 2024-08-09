Following his Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title triumph with Mildenhall Town last season, attacker Kieran Twinn has returned to Walsham-le-Willows.

Last term, Twinn, who joined Phil Weavers’ side from the Morrish Stadium outfit in the summer of 2022, scored 12 goals in 38 appearances as Mildenhall won automatic promotion to the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division with a 14-point buffer over second -placed Newmarket Town.

In his first season at Mildenhall, Twinn found the back of the net on 13 occasions from 41 games which followed three successful campaigns at Walsham.

Kieran Twinn joined Mildenhall from Walsham in the summer of 2022. Picture: Mecha Morton

After playing 11 times for the Willows’ reserve side in 2019/20, Twinn – who has also plied his trade for Felixstowe & Walton United – was introduced into the first team at the end of the season, making eight appearances, before he scored 11 times in 14 games in the curtailed campaign a year later.

In 2021/22, Twinn got a full Premier Division season under his belt as he made 38 appearances, scoring 12 goals, to help Walsham to a seventh-placed finish.

In a statement, the Willows, who have this week welcomed former Stowmarket Town director of football Andonis Wolverson to the club, who hopes to help boost Walsham’s profile off the pitch, said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Kieran Twinn.

“The former Willow spent last year at Premier Division champions Mildenhall, and will be an exciting addition to the Walsham squad.

“Thank you Phil Weavers for the smooth transition.”