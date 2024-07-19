Bury St Edmunds’ back row have been boosted by three new additions that include RFU Championship and international experience with director of rugby Jacob Ford believing they will bring leadership and balance to the Wolfpack.

Australian Dan Donovan will be experiencing the English game for the first time, having joined following a short spell playing in Italy’s second tier with a spell in the WA Premier Grade with Associates as well as Perth Gold trials on his CV.

Ewan Guy arrives at the Greene King IPA Haberden after three years at Cardiff Met University which saw him captain the BUCS Super Rugby outfit in his final year as well as gaining experience in the Welsh Championship with Cardiff Met. He has also played in the Super 6 in Scotland, and like fellow new recruit Gabe Jones, has represented Scotland at under-20s level.

Jacob Ford feels his three new back-row additions will give the side balance and experience Picture: Mark Westley

The latest trio to be confirmed, taking Bury’s incomings to six, is completed by a player already familiar with the area with Ben Sams having started out in Sudbury’s youth ranks before progressing his game at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich ahead of joining Brunel University.

A back rower who can play multiple positions, he returns to the county after signing a pro contract with Ealing Trailfinders in 2020 which sponsored him through university and saw him make a few first-team outings at the reigning Championship champions.

“They all offer something a little bit different,” said Ford.

🚨 NEW SIGNING ALERT 🚨



Dan joins us from a short spell playing in Italy. He is also a backrow player. Previous experience also playing for Associates in the WA Premiership and Perth Gold Trials. pic.twitter.com/WyqkaaaUNx — Bury St Edmunds Rugby (@BSERugby) July 18, 2024

“I think if you look at Dan Donovan, he’s an elusive back row player who’s probably an edge player for us. He can fill that spot which you need within your team, you need a bit of balance, you need your brutes in the middle and your up-and-down players, but you also need your dynamic edge forwards.

"If you look at Ewan Guy he brings fantastic leadership experience having been a captain at university last year and played internationally.

"He’s an out-and-out seven and he’s been playing in the Welsh Championship and you have to be tough to play in that league.

"He’s going to bring that mentality and physicality to our back row.

NEW SIGNING



Ewan joins us from Cardiff Met Uni. He captained the team in his final year playing in the back row. He also has experience playing in the Welsh Championship with Cardiff Met and playing in the Super 6 in Scotland as well as representing Scotland at U20s level. pic.twitter.com/bP8v28khCZ — Bury St Edmunds Rugby (@BSERugby) July 17, 2024

"Ben is a ball-carrying back row, obviously very different to Dan Donovan.

"He comes from a Brunel University side playing consistently in their first team and being involved in that Ealing Trailfinders set-up and made one or two first-team appearances having been around the wider squad there.

“So he’s got that professional experience he brings in and he can very much play in the second row and the back row number 8 which is great to have in your team.”

🚨 NEW SIGNING ALERT 🚨

Ben joins us from Brunel University and Ealing Trailfinders. Ben is a back row player who can play in multiple positions. He has experience training and playing some games with Ealing while also being a consistent 1XV player for Brunel University. pic.twitter.com/ZtfrABIGRQ — Bury St Edmunds Rugby (@BSERugby) July 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Ford has revealed RFU Championship side Doncaster Knights, who have this month appointed his brother Joe as head coach, are set to come down and train with Bury on Thursday, August 8.

It comes as Bury – who revealed a new club crest earlier this week – had already arranged a pre-season friendly trip to face them on Friday, August 23 which follows their opening warm-up match, at equivalent level Hinckley in Leicestershire on Saturday, August 10.

They complete their schedule at National League 1 side Rosslyn Park on Saturday, August 31.