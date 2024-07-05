Haverhill Rovers have completed the signing of Archie Cowe from their New Croft neighbours Haverhill Borough.

The left-full-back scored two goals in 39 appearances under player-coach Rhys Shulver last term, as Borough finished second from bottom in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North standings – but they were rescued by an automatic reprieve from the drop.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Cowe played 18 times for Bury Town Under-18s in the Thurlow Nunn Youth Football League Cambridge Division – netting once – ahead of his move to the blue half of Haverhill.

Archie Cowe, pictured scoring against Whitton United last term, has signed for Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mecha Morton

Rovers boss Ben Cowling admitted the youngster, who has already joined Haverhill in pre-season training, is someone who has been a long-term target of the club.

“He’s coming off the back of a 40-plus-game-starting season for Haverhill Borough and I think he’s ready to make the step up. He’s been really good in the sessions,” he said.

“We probably would’ve liked to have taken him last year at some point but with the Borough situation, we didn’t really push that too much.

Archie Cowe scored twice in the 39 appearances he made for Haverhill Borough last season. Picture: Mecha Morton

“He’s done really, really well in pre-season training sessions and showed up really well. He’s someone that we looked at a lot last year.”

Cowe becomes Rovers’ fourth signing of the summer, joining striker Shaun Avis, versatile midfielder Ryan Taylor and winger Joe Greenslade-Cross through the door.

“We’re aiming to arrive at July 27 where we know our best group, we know the teams that we want to put out to win games of football,” said Cowling.

“I think there’s going to be real competition with the players for places in and around the squad, but we’ve just got to make sure that’s there in a month’s time.

Archie Cowe (celebrating) played for Bury Town Under-18s before moving to Haverhill Borough. Picture: Mecha Morton

“The likes of Shaun Avis coming in is a huge coup for the club but we’ve got to now make the most of Shaun’s talents and utilise him as best as we can, and the same with the other players that come in.”

Rovers were scheduled to play their first pre-season match on Tuesday at home to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Ely City, but the match was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Cowling’s side prepare to welcome Long Melford to The New Croft tomorrow (3pm).

Harry Zachariou will take charge of his first Haverhill Borough match tomorrow. Picture: Contributed

Meanwhile, after returning to training on Monday, Haverhill Borough will get their pre-season campaign under way tomorrow with the visit of Essex Senior Football League Premier Division outfit FC Clacton (3pm).

This will be the first time new boss Harry Zachariou has taken charge of the First Division North outfit.

Cambridgeshire County League Adcock Premier Division side Cambridge University Press will be next to make the trip to The New Croft, on Thursday, July 11 (7.45pm) before the visit of Ely City Reserves – who also ply their trade in the Adcock Premier Division – on Saturday, July 20 (3pm).

Rhys Shulver is set to be part of Harry Zachariou’s first-team coaching staff in the upcoming season. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Borough’s final pre-season match will see them take on Premier Division outfit Walsham-le-Willows at Summer Road on Tuesday, July 23 (7.45pm) ahead of their league opener on Saturday, July 27.

Meanwhile, it is also expected that former Borough boss Shulver will join Zachariou as a first-team coach.

Shulver stepped down from his position as player-manager in May due to work commitments.