AFC Sudbury have announced former Cambridge United midfielder Myles Cowling as their second summer signing.

The 21-year-old is well known to Yellows boss Marc Abbott, having come through the U’s academy when he worked at Cambridge as their elite scholarship manager and also having gone up against his side last season.

Cowling, who was hampered by a shin injury after signing his first professional contract in July 2022, did not go on to make a first-team appearance at the Abbey Stadium club. But he but did experience senior football via loan spells with St Neots Town, Braintree Town and St Ives Town while on the club’s books.

Myles Cowling signed a professional contract with Cambridge United in July, 2022 after coming through the club’s academy Picture: Mark Westley

Following a season-long spell with St Ives he made the move permanent ahead of last term, going up against Sudbury in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central where he was credited with more than 10 assists.

The arrival in Suffolk of what his new club describes as a ‘dynamic midfielder’ comes in the wake of the news earlier this week that long-serving central player and fans’ favourite Ben Hunter has departed for a new challenge.

Cowling becomes AFC’s second signing, following on from their former title-winning defender Ryan Henshaw sealing his return.

Central midfielder Myles Cowling has become AFC Sudbury's second summer signing Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

A club statement on Cowling’s arrival read: “We are delighted to announce the signing of dynamic midfielder Myles Cowling who arrives to us from St Ives.

“Myles was an academy player at Cambridge United from a very early age, the early foundation phase, whilst eventually gaining a professional contract at the club.

“Although no professional appearances were made, Myles is a highly talented product of the Cambridge academy.

“Myles has joined us from St Ives where he has spent the last two seasons. The first of those on loan from Cambridge and the second as a permanent signing.

“Myles soon became a favourite with his range of pass, dynamic forward-thinking style of play and his main attribute which is his ability to create chances for others.

“10+ assists last season is an indication of what Myles brings to the table.

“A fantastic addition that will complement our playing style and add to the creativity we are looking for to support our forward players.

“Thanks go to St Ives Ricky Mahineke for the support and professionalism shown in assisting the signing of Myles.

“Welcome Myles and your family to AFC Sudbury, we look forward to seeing you open up defences in the famous Yellow for us this season and beyond.”

Manager Abbott had also revealed on Hunter’s departure that he has a further new midfielder lined up to announce as joining the club.