AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott believes his revamped squad have the hunger and the quality to ensure their 2024/25 campaign is a far smoother ride than the rocky road they negotiated to avoid relegation last time out.

The Yellows kick off their second season in the Step 3 Pitching In Southern League Premier Central away to relegated Banbury United on Saturday (3pm) before the visit of newly-promoted Biggleswade Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).

And the AFC boss is looking for his side, which contains five new signings after four departed, to pick up where they left off, with three wins from their final four fixtures seeing them finish two points above the drop zone.

AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott believes his squad will show improvements in 2024/25 Picture: Mark Westley

Following what he described as a ‘productive pre-season’, which ended with an encouraging 2-2 home draw with last season’s champions Needham Market on Saturday, he said: “Firstly, we’ve got momentum from last year and, obviously, the heroics that we had, and we’ve kept a really good core of those players.

“So there’s fuel there that we want to be better than last year.

“And, I guess, secondly, we’ve obviously added to the group. And, yes, we’ve lost some good ones, i.e. Ben Hunter, Jack Cawley etc, but we’ve also recruited really well.

Academy graduate Ollie Peters has returned to AFC Sudbury Picture: Mark Westley

“So, yes, we’re in a good place, I feel we’re confident going into the next batch of games.

“But, again, it’s going to be tough. Banbury are in transition with a new manager and new players meaning it’s quite unknown how they’ll play.

“But, look, we’re a group that’s hungry and we want to show the best version of ourselves over the first block of games. And, hopefully, we can get good crowds in here and show everyone the improvements we’ve made.”

While Cawley has departed, AFC’s former title winner Ryan Henshaw has returned from Billericay Town to add solidity to the heart of the defence.

Myles Cowling is one of AFC Sudbury’s new midfield additions Picture: Mark Westley

The influence of Hunter, who has moved up with Needham Market, in central midfield has been replaced with former Cambridge United professional Myles Cowling, previously with St Ives Town and their versatile former academy graduate Ollie Peters, who, like Henshaw, won AFC’s level with Bishop’s Stortford in 2022/23.

The new additions also include right-back or central midfielder Matty Miles, a former Leicester City professional who Abbott had described on his arrival as ‘another fantastic coup’ for the club. They are joined by the permanent signing of striker Josh Allen – who has disucussed his return to the club following his loan from Luton Town.

Meanwhile, talented homegrown young midfielders Reuben Swann and Billy Walsh have entered the pro ranks with Portsmouth and Aldershot Town respectively.

Joe Neal was AFC Sudbury’s top goalscorer last season Picture: Mark Westley

It is the versatility of his new signings, as well as the experience from their backgrounds, that Abbott believes can help his side kick-on this year.

“I think we’re really adaptable this year, which is massive, and hence why we went after the players we did because of their versatility and flexibility in carrying a younger group topped up with the best academy players,” he said.

Tom Dickens in action in the friendly with Needham Market Picture: Mark Westley

Liam Pearce, Max Brownsdon and Luca Terminiello were all on the bench in the last pre-season friendly and look set to continue to get chances to shine with the first-team.

Abbott said: “They’ve made a huge impression as well as five or six other players have that weren’t here today.”

Captain Jake Turner and defender Charlie Lewis were both unavailable last weekend but will return to the squad for the trip to Banbury in Oxfordshire.